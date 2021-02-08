Propose Day 2021: Quotes, Cards, SMS And Wallpapers To Share

Happy Proposal Day 2021: Send Proposal Day cards and wallpapers to your special one

Propose Day 2021: A most awaited day of the year, Propose Day in the Valentine's Week is here! February, a month when spring is knocking on our doors and love is in the air, be courageous and say it without worrying how your partner may react. Though it's kind of a cliche to dramatically go down on one knee and propose to your partner, it still works, just like we see in the movies! Women often surprise their partners by proposing to be together ifelong and that can be very special. Here are 10 Propose Day Cards, few memorable quotes and and wallpapers to share with the special person person in your life.

Propose Day 2021: Timeless quotes to share

"I think the perfection of love is that it's not perfect" - Taylor Swift

"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart" - Helen Keller

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope" - Maya Angelou

"What greater thing is there for two human souls that to feel that they are joined... to strengthen each other... to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories." - George Eliot

"Reason is powerless in the expression of love" - Rumi

10 Propose Day Cards and Wallpapers for the special one in your life

Propose Day 2021 Image: Raise a toast to togetherness today. Share ths Propose Day wallpaper

Propose Day 2021 Image: Let love sparkle just like a diamond! Share this Happy Propose Day card

Propose Day 2021 Quote: "To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life" - Victor Hugo

Propose Day 2021 Image: Share wallpapers and cards with your Propose Day wishes

Propose Day 2021 Image: Cute birdies on a Propose Day card

Propose Day 2021 quote: "Eat, drink and love...the rest is not worth a nickel" - Lord Byron

Happy Propose Day wallpaper to share with the special one

Propose Day 2021 Quote: "Never love anybody who treats you like you're ordinary" - Oscar Wilde

Propose Day 2021 Quote: "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same" - Emily Bronte

Propose Day 2021 Quote: "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved" - George Sand

Happy Propose Day!