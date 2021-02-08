Propose Day 2021: Quotes, Cards, SMS And Wallpapers To Share

Propose Day 2021: A most awaited day of the year, Propose Day in the Valentine's Week is here! February, a month when spring is knocking on our doors and love is in the air, be courageous and say it without worrying how your partner may react. Though it's kind of a cliche to dramatically go down on one knee and propose to your partner, it still works, just like we see in the movies! Women often surprise their partners by proposing to be together ifelong and that can be very special. Here are 10 Propose Day Cards, few memorable quotes and and wallpapers to share with the special person person in your life.
Propose Day 2021: Timeless quotes to share
"I think the perfection of love is that it's not perfect" - Taylor Swift
"The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart" - Helen Keller
"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope" - Maya Angelou
"What greater thing is there for two human souls that to feel that they are joined... to strengthen each other... to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories." - George Eliot
"Reason is powerless in the expression of love" - Rumi