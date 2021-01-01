Happy New Year 2021: How India Celebrated Amid Cold Wave, Covid. See Pics

2021 Happy New Year: Holiday makers at Kashmir's Gulmarg ringing in the New Year

It was a low-key New Year celebrations across India amid the pandemic and cold wave. Covid-19 linked guidelines for New Year celebrations are already in place and no public events and large gatherings were allowed as the infection spreads like wildfire in crowded areas. In all the metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities night curfew has been imposed on New Year's Eve and on the New Year Day to check the spread of the deadly virus particularly after cases of the mutant UK strain, which is said to be more infections, were detected in India. Many chose to stay indoors with family and others who stepped out partied with small groups of friends. Tourist hotspots saw high footfall as a number of people took a break and holidayed at hill stations and ski resorts in Kashmir to ring in the new year. Here's how New Year celebrations looked like in an unprecedented pandemic year.

Happy New Year: Delhi

The national capital embraced 2021 amid severe cold wave when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius - the lowest in 15 years. Dense fog reduced the visibility to "zero" metre, affecting traffic movement.

2021 Happy New Year image: A chilly New Year Day in Delhi, city recorded lowest minimum temperatures in 15 years

Happy New Year: Mumbai

Many Mumbaikars were at the Juhu beach, for New Year celebrations. Like many states, the Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew in Mumbai in view of the Covid-19 situation.

2021 Happy New Year image: People in Mumbai enjoy with family and friends at the Juhu Beach

Happy New Year: Chennai

The Napier Bridge in Chennai was decked up for New Year. Take a look at the beautiful lights on Napier Bridge.

2021 Happy New Year image: The stunning Napier Bridge in Chennai lit up

Happy New Year: Kolkata

An artist played violin outside a tram car during a Covid awareness campaign on New Year at Esplanade. Park Street, the hub of New Year festivities saw big crowds.

2021 Happy New Year image: Here's what New Year Day looks like amid the pandemic. A Covid awareness campaign in Kolkata

2021 Happy New Year image: Family in Kolkata enjoys a sunny New Year Day at the iconic Victoria Memorial

Happy New Year: Prayagraj

Sadhus of the all India Akhara Parishad offered 'Ganga Pujan' on the first day the New Year. Temples and other religious places saw long queues for darshan.

2021 Happy New Year image: Prayagraj on January 1

The photos from across the country capture the mood, colour and spirit of the New Year Day.

