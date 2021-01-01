Happy New Year 2021: How India Celebrated Amid Cold Wave, Covid. See Pics

It was a low-key New Year celebrations across India amid the pandemic and cold wave. Covid-19 linked guidelines for New Year celebrations are already in place and no public events and large gatherings were allowed as the infection spreads like wildfire in crowded areas. In all the metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities night curfew has been imposed on New Year's Eve and on the New Year Day to check the spread of the deadly virus particularly after cases of the mutant UK strain, which is said to be more infections, were detected in India. Many chose to stay indoors with family and others who stepped out partied with small groups of friends. Tourist hotspots saw high footfall as a number of people took a break and holidayed at hill stations and ski resorts in Kashmir to ring in the new year. Here's how New Year celebrations looked like in an unprecedented pandemic year.
Happy New Year: Delhi
The national capital embraced 2021 amid severe cold wave when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius - the lowest in 15 years. Dense fog reduced the visibility to "zero" metre, affecting traffic movement.
Happy New Year: Mumbai
Many Mumbaikars were at the Juhu beach, for New Year celebrations. Like many states, the Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew in Mumbai in view of the Covid-19 situation.
Happy New Year: Chennai
The Napier Bridge in Chennai was decked up for New Year. Take a look at the beautiful lights on Napier Bridge.
Happy New Year: Kolkata
An artist played violin outside a tram car during a Covid awareness campaign on New Year at Esplanade. Park Street, the hub of New Year festivities saw big crowds.
Happy New Year: Prayagraj
Sadhus of the all India Akhara Parishad offered 'Ganga Pujan' on the first day the New Year. Temples and other religious places saw long queues for darshan.
The photos from across the country capture the mood, colour and spirit of the New Year Day. Share your New Year picture with us.