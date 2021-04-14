Happy Bohag Bihu 2021: Wishes, Messages On Assam New Year. See Here

Bohag Bihu 2021: Today is Bohag Bihu, the New Year day in Assam. It is also call Rongali Bihu. Here are five nice Bohag Bihu wishes and greetings you can share

Today is Bohag Bihu, the first day of the new year in Assam. Bohag Bihu is also called Rongali Bihu. "Bohag Bihu greetings to everyone," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is celebrating Nav Varsh or the Hindu New Year amid the Covid pandemic for the second year in a row. Despite the strict restrictions, the spirit of the festivities is abundant on social media. Netizens are tweeting beautiful Bohag Bihu wishes, messages, images and gifs.  

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal posted his greetings on Bohag Bihu. Watch here:

"May this festival mark a new beginning for all of Assam, ushering in days of prosperity and development," wrote Gaurav Gogoi along with a pretty greetings card. 

Here is Kiren Rijiju's vibrant post on Bohag Bihu.

Here is another Bohag Bihu greetings giving glimpses of beautiful Assam.

Happy Bohag Bihu 2021!