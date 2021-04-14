Happy Bohag Bihu 2021: Wishes, Messages On Assam New Year. See Here

Bohag Bihu 2021: Check out 5 best wishes for Assam New Year here

Today is Bohag Bihu, the first day of the new year in Assam. Bohag Bihu is also called Rongali Bihu. "Bohag Bihu greetings to everyone," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is celebrating Nav Varsh or the Hindu New Year amid the Covid pandemic for the second year in a row. Despite the strict restrictions, the spirit of the festivities is abundant on social media. Netizens are tweeting beautiful Bohag Bihu wishes, messages, images and gifs.

Bohag Bihu greetings to everyone. pic.twitter.com/IUNmIXsee1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal posted his greetings on Bohag Bihu. Watch here:

"May this festival mark a new beginning for all of Assam, ushering in days of prosperity and development," wrote Gaurav Gogoi along with a pretty greetings card.

Greetings to all on the prosperous occasion of #BohagBihu!

May this festival mark a new beginning for all of Assam, ushering in days of prosperity & development!#Bihupic.twitter.com/1K25s8K4mm — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 14, 2021

Here is Kiren Rijiju's vibrant post on Bohag Bihu.

On this auspicious #BohagBihu, let us pray for a prosperous, peaceful and healthy year ahead for us all.

I extend my warm greetings to everyone for a blessed #Bihu. pic.twitter.com/Coo363eBrh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 14, 2021

Here is another Bohag Bihu greetings giving glimpses of beautiful Assam.

#BohagBihu or #RongaliBihu is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Assam. It marks the start of the Assamese New Year. Wishing you all a very Happy BohagBihu! May this New Year brings happiness, success, good health& prosperity to you all.🌹🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/uUd6YzphVZ — Manisha Kataki (@manisha_kataki) April 14, 2021

Happy Bohag Bihu 2021!