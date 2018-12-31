Happy New Year 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, Theme, Images

Happy New Year 2019: It's time for celebrations in the coming year!

Happy New Year 2019 in advance, everyone. It's time to sit back and reflect on the year gone by and also celebrate the coming year. With fresh 365 days in store for us, the excitement in the air is palpable. As we bid adieu to 2018, take out time to wish your friends, family, neighbours and colleagues a very happy new year with some warm wishes. Here's help with some hearty 'Happy New Year' wishes quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, wallpaper, theme and images that can help you kickstart a new conversation with your loved ones in the new year:



My fondness for you grew even stronger this year. I love the way you confide in me and express your feelings so easily. My only wish for you in the new year is, just stay the same, dear. You are a rare find. Happy New Year!

Hoping to engage less in the virtual world and more in the real world this year. Here's to new beginnings... Happy New Year!

Minutes turn into hours but our conversations never end. Here's to another 365 days on non-stop chatter! Wish you a very happy new year, my friend.

May this new year be a joyful ride for you and your family. Here's wishing you best year ahead. Happy New Year!

How do you manage to take on life with such grace and ease? The smile on your face is the purest I have ever seen and I must say, I am hooked. Excited to spend another new year with you. Accept hearty new year wishes from my side.

We learn from each other and blossom together. It is this 'friendship plant' I want to nurture daily. Happy New Year!

May the new year days be as bright as the sunshine and as calm as the moonlight. Have a wonderful year ahead.





