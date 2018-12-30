Happy New Year 2019: Thoughtful New Year Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Happy New Year 2019:

Another promising year awaits you as you turn the leaf for another eventful chapter of your life. With 365 days in offing, the hidden opportunities await you in New Year 2019. All you have to do is open your arms, identify them and grab them at right time. Let there be a perfect balance and harmony between your personal and professional life, reel and real world and virtual and personal space. To help you thank your loved ones for being an indispensable part of your life, we have some help for you. Here are some thoughtful new year messages and wishes that you can send on the New Year's eve and express what they mean to you:

Happy New Year 2019: Delightful year awaits!

You have been there for me as a rock. I can never thank you enough for all that you have done for me. I love you the most. May you have the best year ahead. Always by your side. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2019: Time to move on in this new year.

We both have have seen many ups and downs in the year gone by, but let's now look forward to better days in the coming year. Hugs to you. Happy New Year!



Happy New Year 2019: Have you made your new year resolution yet?

May you stick to the new year resolution for the year! I will be there to bug you and remind you about it daily! Happy New Year, Sweetie!