Happy Navratri 2018: Images, Wishes, Whatsapp And Facebook Messages

Navratri, the nine nights Hindu festival is observed every year in October. It is a post-monsoon autumn festival, also called Sharada Navratri that is the observed to honour Goddess Durga. The festival is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. Navratri signifies a battle and victory of good over evil. The festival, which commenced today, is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga and will culminate on the tenth day with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, on October 19. During these nine days, devotees observe fast to pay respect to the Goddess.

Here are some images, wishes, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages that you can share with your friends and family during Navratri:

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her nine forms of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti and Shakti. HAPPY NAVRATRI !



Lal Rang Ki Chunari Se Saja Maa Ka Durbaar,

Harshit Hua Main Pulkit Hua Sansaar,

Garbe Ki Masti, Khushiyon Ka Bhandaar,

Mubaarak Ho Aapko Navratri Ka Tyohaar.

Shubh Navratri!



Hey maa sherawali, mujhe iss navratri mein sirf ek cheez ki tamanna hai,

Jin jin ki aankhein ye pad rahi hain, unka daaman sada khushiyon se bharna..

Shubh navratri!

Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the Goddess bless you in abundance.

Maa Durga aayi aapke sdwar, karke 16 shringaar,

aapke jeevan mein na aaye kabhi haar, hamesha rahe sukhi aapka ye parivaar.

Happy Navratri!

May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be with you. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity! Happy Navratri

May the brightness of Navratri

Fill your days with cheer

May all your dreams come true

During Navratri and all through the year

Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri!