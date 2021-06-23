Happy International Olympic Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share

Olympic Day 2021: Here are wishes and quotes to share on International Olympic Day

Olympic Day quotes, wishes, messages and photos: Today is International Olympic Day. On Olympic Day, Twitter is flooded with wishes, photos and videos on Olympic Games. Exactly a month later, on July 23, the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start. The Olympic Games had originated in ancient Greece as many as 3,000 years ago. It was revived in the late 19th century, and over the years evolved into the world's biggest sporting competition. "From the 8th century BC to the 4th century AD, the Olympic Games were held every four years in Olympia, located in the western Peloponnese peninsula (in southern Greece), in honor of the god Zeus," according to the history.com. "Our nation is proud of their (Olympians) contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes," PM Modi tweeted on International Olympics Day.

The Olympic Games, in its modern form, first took place in 1896 in Athens with 280 participants from 13 countruies. There were 43 events. Here are images and wishes to share on International Olympics Day.

Olympic Day quotes to share

"You can achieve anything in life. It just depends on how desperate you are to achieve it" - Milkha Singh

"Discipline, hard work, will power... My experience made me so hard that I wasn't even scared of death" - Milkha Singh

"Getting gold is amazing, but I want to make history while I'm doing it" - Michael Norman

"About 18 years ago, I started swimming year-round and I still think it's the most enjoyable sport, and one that teaches an important life skill..." - Katie Ledecky.

If you don't have confidence, you'll always find a way not to win." - Carl Lewis.

"We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort" - Jesse Owens

"He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life" - Muhammad Ali

Olympic Day wishes to share

Happy International Olympics Day! Let's spread the importance of sports in our lives.

Celebrate International Olympics Day with your friends and family. It's a great day to spread cheer and talk about the importance of sporting activities.

I wish you and your family a Happy International Olympic Day. Wish you have lots of fun!

Olympic Day images to share

Olympic Day Images: Gymnast Pranati Nayak is ready for her maiden Olympics at Tokyo

Olympic Day 2021: India's Olympic star Dutee Chand

Olympic Day 2021: Olympic moms , Allyson Felix and Quanera Hayes, of the US team ready for Tokyo Olympics

Happy International Olympics Day!