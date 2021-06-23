PM Modi On Olympic Day 2021: 'Wishing The Very Best To Our Contingent'

PM Modi wishes the Indian contingent on International Olympic Day today

Today is International Olympic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian contingent ahead of Tokyo Olympics. In his message on Olympic Day PM Modi wrote: "Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes." The Prime Minister also greeted all sportspersons who represented India in various Olympic games earlier. "Appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes," PM Modi wrote.

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are schedule from July 23 to August 8. Sports and youth affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju thanked PM Modi for greeting the Indian contingent on International Olympic Day. "With just 30 days to go for Tokyo Olympics, it's time to start cheering - India, India!," the minister tweeted.

Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for your wishes for our athletes on #OlympicDay.



With just 30 days to go for @Tokyo2020, it's time to start cheering - India, India!



Do participate!https://t.co/uEAovdQES6https://t.co/mYfgZctGGo — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 23, 2021

Ahead of the 32nd Olympics, the government is conducting an online quiz to "extend our moral support to the Indian contingent...". The Olympic quiz aims to "create awareness amongst the countrymen about the Olympics and Indian participation before the start of Olympics."

The quiz is based on all news and information about the past and present Olympics and Indians athletes who participated.



