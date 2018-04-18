'Happy Hunting': Navy Trolls Chinese Ships In Indian Ocean

The tweets were posted with photos of the Chinese anti-piracy vessels which, according to the website of China's PLA or People's Liberation Army, have 700 soldiers and two helicopters on board. An official said the posts were a message that China's moves are being watched.
The Navy also said its 50 ships were on constant vigil to keep its AOR (Area of Responsibility) safe. It tweeted a map to drive home the constant surveillance of Indian warships in the region.
#MaritimeDomainAwareness@indiannavy extends a warm welcome to the 29th Anti-Piracy Escort Force (APEF) of PLA(N) in Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Happy Hunting @SpokespersonMoD@DefenceMinIndia@IAF_MCC@adgpi@IndiaCoastGuard@IndianDiplomacypic.twitter.com/7NTW4TwQuW- SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 17, 2018
The warships left the Chinese port of Zhoushan on April 4 for the Gulf of Aden to carry out anti-piracy missions off the Somali coast. They entered the Indian Ocean through the straits of Ombai Wetar in Indonesia.
#MissionBasedDeployments From Persian Gulf to Malacca Straits & from Northern Bay of Bengal to Southern Indian Ocean to East coast of Africa @indiannavy with 50 ships on vigil 24X7 keep our Area of Responsibility (AOR) safe. @indiannavy Anytime, Anywhere Everytime @nsitharamanpic.twitter.com/rxmBAed5Sa- SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 17, 2018
Currently, the Indian Air Force is rehearsing wartime manoeuvres over the region under Exercise Gaganshakti 2018.