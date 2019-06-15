Father's Day 2019: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Message, Status

2019 Father's Day: This year, Father's Day is on June 16.

Father's Day is here. The day that celebrates dads around the world. It's a day to make them feel special and honoured. Make this day extra special for your dad by doing something special for him. From making his favourite tea to taking him out for a drive, make every special moment count. To help you express your feeling to your dad, we have compiled a list of messages, images and quotes which will help you emote your feelings better. Go an extra mile today, to make this day a special one for your father. Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day 2019: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Message

Papa, you are not my dad, you are my super hero, superman and super-duper everything. Happy Have a super Father's Day, Superdad!

You care for me unconditionally and have taught me what it means to de a father. I want to follow your footsteps and be a better father for my little one. Thanks for teaching me every thing. Happy Father's Day!

The older I get, the more I realise how many sacrifices you made to make my life better! I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me! I love you daddy.

You are my go-to person, my 4 a.m. buddy, my fellow walker, my mentor, my guide, my best friend and to keep it simple, you are My Father- the all-in-one and one-in-all. Happy Father's Day!

I am certain I am special as God gifted me with the best father in this entire universe. Happy Father's Day!

Dad, I might me far away from you, but i feel extremely close to you all the time. This special bond that we share is incomparable. Happy Father's Day!

I declare every day as Father's Day, because you deserve to be treated special daily. So to today and to every day, happy Father's Day, pops.

Father, you are an epitome of sacrifice. You gave sacrificed so much for us and i just want to be able to be you good child and give you all the happiness in the world. Love you, dad.

My love for you only keeps increasing day by day. You are like that bird who is always ready to envelop me in your wings and save me from the harsh climate. You bear it all with a smile and with you, I feel the safest. Thank you, Pa, for teaching me the meaning of a father. Happy Father's Day!