Happy Dussehra 2020: Greetings And Messages For Your Friends And Family

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is an important Hindu festival signifying the victory of good over evil. The annual festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world. On Dussehra, effigies of Ravana are burnt with fireworks marking the evil's destruction. It also marks the end of both Durga Puja and the nine-day-long Navratri festival, the day when Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura, the demon king. In south, Dasara is celebrated as victory of Goddess Chamundeshwari over the demon form Mahishasura.

May Lord Rama bless you and your family. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra!

As the effigy of Ravana burns, let your ego and anger also burn with it today. Have a great Dussehra!

May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when the world sees the example of the power of good.

Let us continue the same "true" spirit.

Happy Dussehra 2020!

Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil this Dussehra. May this auspicious day bring you love, luck and happiness.

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Sending Dussehra wishes your way.

Today is the day that reminds us that in the end, evil always ends and goodness triumphs. Let's remember it always. Happy Dussehra!

Sending my best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. May you always follow the path of Dharma like Lord Rama! Happy Dusshera, stay blessed.

It's time to celebrate the victory of good over evil. A very happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

Aap sabhi ko asatya par satya ki mahavijay ka paavan parv. Happy Vijayadashami. Dussehra ki haardik shubhkaamnayein.

May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles.