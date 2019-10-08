Happy Dussehra: From Knife Performance To Sindoor Khela, How India Celebrating Vijayadashmi

Happy Dussehra: Married women play 'Sindoor Khela' on Vijaydashmi celebration.

India is a nation full of diversity. Dussehra, also called Vijaydashami, today celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga killed buffalo demon Mahishasura. It is also believed that Lord Rama killed demon king Ravana on Dussehra, a Sanskrit word, which literally means destroying of the evil.

On Vijay Dashmi, the last day of Durga Puja, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor (vermillion) on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her followed by applying sindoor on each other's face. One of the devotees said, "It is believed that you will have a long-married life if you have more amount of sindoor on your face."

West Bengal: Women participate in 'sindur khela' on the occasion of #VijayaDashmi at a puja pandal in Siliguri. pic.twitter.com/u7takbwZAf — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

In Tamil Nadu, the devotees of Sowdambigai Amman Temple took out a procession in Coimbatore. while performing with knives as a part of Vijaya Dashami celebrations in the state. Hundreds of devotees gathered on the streets and men from all walks of life were seen hitting themselves with sharp-edged knives to offer their blood to the deity seeking the blessings of Sri Ramalinga Sowdeswari Amman.

Happy Dussehra 2019: Devotees perform with knives in Coimbatore to celebrate Vijayadashmi.

Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is decorated for the procession, which marks the culmination of the 10-day long festivities in the state, celebrated along with Navaratri.

As part of the Dasara celebrations, ''Vajramusti Kalaga'' (an ancient form of martial art) was also organised at the palace. Viewers were seen surrounding the ring and cheering for wrestlers.

Happy Dasara 2019: Vajramusti Kalaga, a form of martial arts, being performed in Karnataka.

To celebrate Vijaydashmi, the king of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed rituals and offered prayers to "Shami" tree at Mysore Palace. Wearing the royal tradition sherwani with the high turban, added with gold jewellery, the 27th titular king of the Yada dynasty, was seen performing the rituals and offering prayers to "Shami" tree.

Happy Dussehra 2019: Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed rituals and offered prayers to "Shami" tree. Dusshera known as Dasara, Navaratri, and Vijayadashami -- all marks the victory of good over evil with the end of 9-day long Navratri festival. Mysore, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is set to display its traditional ''Jamboo Savari'' (elephants) procession on Dasara. Karnataka: Elephants, taking part in the parade, during #Dasara festival in Mysuru today, have been decorated. pic.twitter.com/teMnRpa1Hc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019 The trunks, ears and legs of the elephants have been painted with creative designs in red, white, green and yellow colours. Tourists, including foreigners, are gathering at Mysuru to witness the famed parade. The trunks, ears and legs of the elephants have been painted with creative designs in red, white, green and yellow colours. Tourists, including foreigners, are gathering at Mysuru to witness the famed parade. (With Inputs From ANI)

