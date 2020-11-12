Dhanteras 2020: What Not To Buy On This Festival

New Delhi:
Dhanteras marks the first day of festival of lights Diwali. This year Dhanteras is on November 12. The festival is also known asDhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. On this auspicious day, people believe buying new utensils and jewellery will bring good luck in their lives.
The word Dhan translates to wealth, and on this day the God and Goddess of wealth, Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi, are worshipped by Hindus.
Although it is auspicious to buy things on Dhanteras but according to astrologists, there are a few things which shouldn't be bought on this day.
Dhanteras 2020: Here Are The Things Which Should Be Bought On This Day
- Many people buy steel utensils home on the day of Dhanteras. Steel is not a metal and Rahu has more influence on this so it should be avoided. Only natural metals should be bought. Brass can be purchased from man-made metal.
- Avoid purchasing any items made of Aluminium as it is considered as an indicator of bad luck. Some people also buy aluminum utensils or goods on Dhanteras.
- Buying any sharp items on Dhanteras is not considered auspicious so do not invest in buying knife, scissors, or any sharp weapon.
- Avoid items made of plastic as they do not bring any luck
- Avoid buying anything black, black brings bad luck according to astrologists.
- If you're going to buy things like oil or ghee on the day of Dhanteras, be a little cautious. Such things can be adulterated and one should avoid buying impure things on this day.