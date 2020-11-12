Dhanteras 2020: What Not To Buy On This Festival

Dhanteras 2020 Images: The festival is also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi.

Dhanteras marks the first day of festival of lights Diwali. This year Dhanteras is on November 12. The festival is also known asDhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. On this auspicious day, people believe buying new utensils and jewellery will bring good luck in their lives.

The word Dhan translates to wealth, and on this day the God and Goddess of wealth, Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi, are worshipped by Hindus.

Although it is auspicious to buy things on Dhanteras but according to astrologists, there are a few things which shouldn't be bought on this day.

Dhanteras 2020: Here Are The Things Which Should Be Bought On This Day