Importance, Dates And Significance Of Chaitra Navratri

Navratri is celebrated in a number of ways across the country. Different regions follow a variety of rituals through the course of the nine days. On each of the nine days, devotees make offerings such as sweets, toys etc. They perform special poojas and havans to welcome Goddess Durga to take shelter in their homes. Just like the tenth day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami that is celebrated as Lord Rama's birthday. The Chaitra Navratri is therefore also known as as Rama Navratri.



Chaitra Navratri marks the transition between spring seasons to summer, while Sharad Navratra that is celebrated in September-Octobrer marks the beginning of winter. Devotees across the country believe that the fasts and Pooja that is performed during the course of the nine days help bring peace; prosperity and happiness in one's life bringing succeed in their endeavors.



There are two other Navratri's that are celebrated in the country apart from the Maha Navratri and Chaitra Navratri - Gupt Navratri and Magh Navratri.



