Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Quotes, Wishes To Share On Lord Hanuman's Birthday

Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 6 this year.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is celebrated across India. The festival falls on the full moon day in the month of Chaitra as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 6.

Lord Hanuman, known as Pavan Putra, is also called Ram Bhakt Hanuman as he is regarded the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees chant verses from the Hanuman Chalisa and worship the idol of Lord Hanuman. They also visit temples and attend aartis.

