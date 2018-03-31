Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

On Hanuman Jayanti, people recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses. The verses, believed to have been authored by Tulsidas, sing about the qualities of Hanuman such has his superhuman strength, his courage and bravery, devotion to Rama and Sita and so on.
Here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 messages, wishes and images you can send to your friends and families:
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 Facebook and WhatsApp Messages
2. Shree Guru charana saroja raja nija manu mukuru sudhaari
3. The son of the wind God Pawan, Lord Hanuman is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Lord hanuman also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion.
4. Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy
He is known for his immortal devotion to Lord Rama.
So on Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018, may the lord bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity.
5. We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Hanuman Jayanti
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 Greetings and Images