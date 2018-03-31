Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

On Hanuman Jayanti, people recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 31, 2018 12:05 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 is being celebrated on March 31.

New Delhi: Hanuman Jayanti is a celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman. Every year, this day is celebrated on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival is celebrated on March 31. Hanuman, son of wind-god Pawan, is described to have superhuman-like qualities in the scriptures.

On Hanuman Jayanti, people recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses. The verses, believed to have been authored by Tulsidas, sing about the qualities of Hanuman such has his superhuman strength, his courage and bravery, devotion to Rama and Sita and so on.

Here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 messages, wishes and images you can send to your friends and families:

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 Facebook and WhatsApp Messages 

Comments
1. May Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti and always.
2. Shree Guru charana saroja raja nija manu mukuru sudhaari
3. The son of the wind God Pawan, Lord Hanuman is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Lord hanuman also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion.
4. Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy
He is known for his immortal devotion to Lord Rama. 
So on Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018, may the lord bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity.
5. We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 Greetings and Images
 
hanuman jayanti wishes

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity

 
hanuman jayanti wishes

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego.

 
hanuman jayanti wishes

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy



Trending

Hanuman Jayanti 2018Hanuman Chalisa

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesDiabetesHIV & AIDSPNR StatusCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................