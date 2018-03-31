Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status On Hanuman Jayanti, people recite the Hanuman Chalisa, which has 40 verses.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 is being celebrated on March 31. Hanuman Jayanti is a celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman. Every year, this day is celebrated on full moon day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival is celebrated on March 31. Hanuman, son of wind-god Pawan, is described to have superhuman-like qualities in the scriptures.



Here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 messages, wishes and images you can send to your friends and families:



Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 Facebook and WhatsApp Messages



1. May Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti and always.

2. Shree Guru charana saroja raja nija manu mukuru sudhaari

3. The son of the wind God Pawan, Lord Hanuman is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Lord hanuman also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion.

4. Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy

He is known for his immortal devotion to Lord Rama.

So on Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018, may the lord bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity.

5. We bow to Maruti, Sri Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded above his forehead, with a torrent of tears flowing down his eyes wherever the names of Lord Rama are sung. Happy Hanuman Jayanti



Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018 Greetings and Images

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Hanuman bless your life with peace, happiness and prosperity Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: He symbolises Sacrifice and Bhakti, annihilating ego. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Lord Hanuman is the symbol of Strength and Energy



