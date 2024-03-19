Beaten By Both Hindus And Muslims: Cops On Bengaluru Shopkeeper's Assault

A political row has broken out over the assault of a Bengaluru shopkeeper for allegedly playing loud music at the time of Azaan (Islamic call to prayer). The shopkeeper claims he was playing Hanuman Chalisa at this shop in central Bengaluru when the assault took place.

However, the police said they did not find any substantial evidence to support the accusation and the complaint did not mention it. Police have also specified that the altercation wasn't communal.

"There's no mention of Hanuman Chalisa in the complaint. The group that assaulted the shopkeeper included both Hindus and Muslims," a senior police official said.

According to the FIR, a fight broke out between the shopkeeper Mukesh and some people of the colony over loud music being played, on Sunday evening at Siddannagalli.

In CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, a group of men confronts the shopkeeper over playing the bhajan loudly. The argument soon turns violent as one of the men grabs Mukesh's collar.

The group then dragged him out of the shop and beat him up.

After the assault stops, the men disperse and the shopkeeper returns to the shop with a bloodied mouth.

"I was playing Hanuman bhajan. Four to five people came and said it was time for Azaan and threatened to beat me if I played music. They beat me and threatened me again that they would stab me with a knife," Mukesh told news agency ANI.

Three people have been arrested for the assault and police said that the investigation is still on. Two of the three accused are Muslims, while one is Hindu, police said.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra attacked the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the law and order situation in the state and urged the police to take strict action.

Holding the Chief Minister and his government accountable for the attack on Hindus and Hindu establishments, he said, Siddaramaiah's 'appeasement politics' has encouraged barbarians to go on a rampage in the state.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Tejasvi Surya has announced a massive program at Mukesh's shop at noon tomorrow where he plans to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker. The leader asked BJP workers to ensure that "Hanuman Chalisa" reverberates in the entire area. However, the police have denied BJP permission to hold the event.