Halloween 2020: When Is Halloween? Here Are 10 Fun Facts

Halloween Day 2020 images: Know the date and all history of Halloween

Halloween is an ancient Celtic festival celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries and America. Over the years, Halloween is celebrated worldwide and has become very popular in urban India. Halloween is a holiday in most countries in Europe and the United States. In India, children have fun on Halloween, dress up in spooky costumes and visit friends with treat bags but it is not a holiday here. Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31 and this year it is on the weekend. So plan ahead and get ready for some spooky fun.

