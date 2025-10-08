Renowned Hairstylist Javed Habib Charged In Multi-Fraud Case, Lookout Notice Issued

Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal police have issued a lookout notice against renowned hairstylist Javed Habib and his family in connection with a multi-crore fraud case.

The notice comes after 20 FIRs were registered against Habib's son and three other individuals.

According to the Superintendent of Police, the case appears to involve a fraud of Rs 5 to Rs 7 crore. Victims continue to file complaints, and the total amount allegedly defrauded is expected to rise. So far, investigations have revealed scams worth up to Rs 1 crore.

Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said, "To curb crime and criminals in Sambhal, a total of 20 cases have been registered against financial fraudster Jawed Habib and his son, along with three others. These individuals operated as a gang and defrauded people. They took Rs 5-7 lakh in cash from people and lured them into investing... A case has been registered in the matter. A total of 35 people have filed complaints," ANI reported.

Police investigations indicate that Habib's wife is the founder of FLC, a company under scrutiny for its assets and digital transactions. In 2023, FLC organised a large-scale programme in Sambhal, during which over 100 people reportedly invested lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, Javed Habib's lawyer on Tuesday clarified that no FIRs have been registered against the hairstylist. He said Habib and his son only attended a Sambhal seminar organised by FLC as chief guests to promote the hair and beauty business and have no financial or business ties with the company.

Pawan Kumar, Advocate of Jawed Habib said, "There have been no FIRs registered in the name of Jawed Habib. We have no direct involvement in them... Jawed Habib regularly conducts hair and makeup seminars across India, and one such seminar was organised by FLC (Follicle Global Company) in Sambhal, where he was invited to speak. He, along with his son, attended the event as the chief guest," ANI reported.

He added, "These accusations are being made without any proof. In the event, Jawed Habib only tried to promote the hair and beauty business. He had only attended the Sambhal seminar as part of his professional work. Beyond that, there is no business or financial relationship between him and any such company. On 22nd January, 2023, we issued a public notice clarification that we had no association whatsoever with Follicle Global Company. The notice was issued before the event took place... When we got to know that people were breached in the name of FLC and there were attempts of fraud, we issued this public notice."

