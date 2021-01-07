'Had She Not Gone Out Alone...': Women's Panel Member On Badaun Gang-Rape

Police said disciplinary action is being taken cops handling the case (File)

The gang-rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, could have been avoided had she had not gone out alone in the evening, a member of the National Commission for Women has said. "I tell women again and again that they should never go out at odd hours under anyone's influence," commission member Chandramukhi Devi was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

The 50-year-old had gone to the temple on Sunday afternoon and was sexually assaulted and killed allegedly by an occultist and his two disciples. Two men have been arrested.

"I think if she had not gone out in the evening or was accompanied by any child of the family, perhaps this incident could have been avoided. But this was pre-planned as she was called through a phone call. She went (out) and then returned in such a state," Chandramukhi Devi said after meeting the woman's family, reported PTI.

The NCW member was sent to meet the woman's family by Commission chief Rekha Sharma, who tweeted this evening to say, "It's not @NCWIndia 's view and I strongly condemn it".

"I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women," she said in another post.

Postmortem reports had revealed injuries to the woman's private parts and indicated that she died due to shock brought on by excessive bleeding.

"The post mortem reports show minor injuries to private parts, there are tears and she has a fracture on one of her legs. There was excessive bleeding and the bleeding led to shock and that led to the patient's death. Prima facie we found evidence of rape," Dr Yashpal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Budaun, had said.

Budaun police chief Sankalp Sharma had admitted to negligence by the local police in handling of the case, saying disciplinary action is being taken.