50-Year-Old Woman Gangraped, Murdered In UP, 2 Arrested

Two men have been arrested and a case has been registered against them, police said

Highlights The woman was gangraped by temple priest and his disciples on Sunday

The woman used to go to the place of worship regularly, says family

Probe has found local policemen were negligent in handling the case: Cop

A 50-year-old woman was gangraped and murdered allegedly by three men including a priest and his two disciples on Sunday night in western Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. Two men have been arrested and a case has been registered against them, police said.

Images from the woman's village home taken on Monday morning show her body laid out on a cot, surrounded by family members and other villagers. A yellow sheet covering her lower body appears to be soaked in blood and one of her legs appears broken and bent at the foot.

"They brought her on their own in a vehicle. She was dead when they left her here. The priest and others dropped her at the door and left quickly," the woman's son said in an interview to the local media on Monday afternoon, adding, that that the woman used to go to the place of worship regularly. "On Sunday, she had left home around 5 pm and the men brought her back around 11:30 pm," her son is heard saying in the interview.

A tweet by the Budaun police said a case of gangrape and murder has been filed and two arrests have been made. Budaun police chief Sankalp Sharma also confirmed two arrests. He also added that disciplinary action was being taken against local policemen for negligence.

"The preliminary inquiry has found that the local police station in-charge was negligent in handling the case. I have ordered his suspension,"Mr Sharma said.

A video of the accused priest had emerged on Monday, in which he claimed the woman fell into a well near the place of worship and that he and others rescued her. "I brought two men to rescue her. We took her out of the well. She was alive. When we dropped her home, she was alive," he claimed in the video. It is not clear who and where the video was filmed.