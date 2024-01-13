2 Men Kidnap, Rape 12-Year-Old Girl In UP, Arrested: Cops

The police said that she was kidnapped from a village (Representational)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old girl after abducting her from a village here, police said on Saturday.

The victim's mother had lodged a complaint alleging that the two men -- Saddam and his associate Wasim -- kidnapped her on January 5, Sadar Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sav said.

The teenager was found the next day and later in her statement to the police, she said she was gang-raped by the two men, Sav said.

The accused were booked for alleged kidnapping, gang-rape, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the CO said.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the duo on Saturday, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)