H1-B Visa Application Process Begins; 'Zero Tolerance For Errors,' Says US: 10 Points

Washington: The US government today began accepting applications for the H-1B visa, considered the most sought-after American work visa, for 2018-19 amid strict evaluation of the applicants by the US administration. While the number of H-1B visas it grants remains the same, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency which processes the visas, has clarified that there will be zero tolerance for even minor errors. The non-immigrant H1B visa is popular among Indian IT professionals, and allows technology companies hire large number of employees from countries such as India and China. The updated policy is part of President Donald Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" promise, which aims to create jobs for the Americans.