Gyanvapi Case To Continue In Varanasi Court, Matter Is 'Valid': High Court

The controversy around the Gyanvapi mosque has spawned several legal cases.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea from the mosque committee challenging the maintainability of a civil suit filed by Hindu women worshippers seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque complext in Varanasi. The court's decision allows the case to continue in a local Varanasi court.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) Committee and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board had petitioned the high court to dismiss the case, arguing that it is not maintainable under the Places of Worship Act of 1991 and the Central Waqf Act of 1995. Their challenge was against the decision of the District Judge of Varanasi, who had previously dismissed their objection to the suit.

The civil suit in question was filed by Rakhi Singh and nine others, including five women, in the Varanasi court. They were seeking the regular worship of Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi mosque, a proposition that has led to significant controversy. The Allahabad High Court, after hearing the arguments, had reserved its decision on December 23, 2022.

This dispute has been in the courts since April 2021, when the Varanasi court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the mosque complex.

The order, which was in response to a suit seeking the restoration of a temple at the Gyanvapi mosque site, was later challenged by the AIM and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board. In September 2021, the high court stayed the Varanasi court's order, and this stay has been extended multiple times during the ongoing hearings.