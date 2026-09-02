Guwahati Airport Commissions Enhanced Landing Safety System

A 570-metre precision approach lighting system (PALS) has been commissioned in Guwahati airport to provide pilots with improved visual references while landing in low visibility conditions, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The city experiences seasonal weather challenges, including heavy monsoon rainfall and periods of reduced visibility that can impact flight operations, but the upgraded landing infrastructure extends the airport's approach lighting from the earlier 180 metres to 570 metres, providing approach support to arriving aircraft, it said.

The newly commissioned PALS offers several operational benefits, including enabling pilots to identify the runway environment sooner during approach, assisting in maintaining correct alignment with the runway centre-line, and supporting flight operations during adverse weather conditions and strengthening the airport's capability to serve as a critical air transport hub for the Northeast, it said.

The project involved extensive planning, installation, calibration, testing and commissioning in compliance with applicable aviation safety and regulatory requirements.

The lighting infrastructure, associated electrical systems and photometric performance have been carefully engineered to provide consistent guidance to aircraft during approach operations.

The initiative is a part of the airport's ongoing programme to modernise airside infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen aviation safety standards, the statement added.

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