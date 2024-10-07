Gurugram Mall Owner Reacts To Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Experience While Collecting Order

Deepinder Goyal asked malls "to be more humane to delivery partners"

The owner of Ambience Mall, Gurugram, took corrective action after Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared his experience of picking up food from restaurants at the mall, where he alleged that he was stopped from using the lift while picking up the order since it was not "meant for delivery agents".

Mr Goyal, along with his wife Grecia Munoz took on the role of delivery partner to get a first-hand experience of their challenges, said he was told to take the stairs when he went to the Ambience Mall to collect an order.

In the latest update, Mr Goyal said, "Ambience Mall has already responded to the situation, and created a comfortable online food delivery pick-up point for all delivery partners. Thanks Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action."

Ambience Mall has already responded to the situation, and created a comfortable online food delivery pick up point for all delivery partners. Thanks Arjun (owner of Ambience) for noticing my post and taking quick action. He's also agreed to let us deploy some "walkers" inside the…

Mr Goyal asked malls "to be more humane to delivery partners". Mr Goyal said he took the stairs to the third floor to realise that delivery partners cannot enter the mall and have to wait at the stairs to receive orders.

Mr Goyal said the director of the mall "Also agreed to let us deploy some "walkers" inside the mall to quickly shuttle the food from the restaurant to these pickup points to hand over the food to delivery partners."

"I urge all the other mall owners to please do the same, or come up with other innovative solutions which can help our collective customers, our delivery partners, restaurants, delivery aggregators, as well as malls themselves," the Zomato CEO said.

Reacting to his post, many users said that not just malls but various societies also don't allow delivery partners to take the main lift.

"Every society, every mall and every office should make it mandatory for delivery partners to use normal regular lifts and entrances/exits. There shouldn't be any divide," a user said.