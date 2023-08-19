Video: Gurugram Waterlogging Forces People To Wade Through Knee-Deep Water

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) has predicted more rain today.

Parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging this morning due to heavy rainfall. Visuals on social media showed commuters stuck on inundated roads, and pedestrians wading through knee-deep water.

A video clip posted by news agency ANI from the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway showed people walked on roads, half submerged in water, and some people even sitting on top of cars.

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Gurugram due to heavy rainfall.



(Visuals from Delhi-Gurugram Expressway)

Parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram received heavy rainfall today after an extended humid spell.

Visuals from Delhi's Dwarka and Badarpur also showed vehicles passing through waterlogged streets.

#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Badarpur area of Delhi.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weather office said in a statement.