Heavy Rain In Delhi And Noida, More Showers Expected Today

After a long spell of hot and humid weather, parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram received heavy rainfall today, providing much-needed respite to residents.

The heavy rain triggered waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. Visuals from Dwarka showed vehicles passing through waterlogged streets.

#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Dwarka area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fAbK9ts7dw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) has predicted more rain today

"Generally cloudy sky. Light rain or thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively," the weather office said in a statement.

