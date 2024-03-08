Gurugram Trader Shot Dead In Front Of Mother, Wife And Children

The man's mother also suffered a bullet injury.

In a daring, bone-chilling murder caught on camera, a scrap trader from Gurugram was killed after being shot multiple times by three men in front of his mother, wife and two little children. The mother, who tried to intervene and prevent the men from shooting her son, also suffered a bullet injury to the leg.



The responsibility for the murder, which took place in Haryana's Rohtak, has been claimed by Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who alleged in a video that the man who had been shot was a bookie and associated with their rivals, the Kaushal Chaudhary-Amit Dagar gang.

Officials said the alleged murderers had escaped from a reform home in Jaipur and were paid to kill the businessman. They were arrested from near the Nepal border, while trying to flee, on Wednesday night.

Murder Footage



The scrap trader, identified as Sachin, was headed to Punjab's Sangrur with his mother, wife and children to attend a wedding. The family stopped at a restaurant in Rohtak's Lakhan Majra on the evening of February 29.



CCTV footage shows Sachin walking out of the restaurant to his SUV and, as he nears it, his wife and one of his children enter the frame. A white car that had been waiting by the roadside drives towards the SUV and Sachin's unsuspecting wife asks her child to move out of the way. As the car stops near the SUV, the man's mother and the other child, a toddler, also come into view.



The wife can be heard shouting, "Look, they are looting him". Two of the men then open fire at Sachin, who was in the driver's seat. While the wife takes the children to safety, the mother runs towards Sachin and the people shooting him.

After firing a few rounds, the men head towards their car before coming back to the passenger's side of the SUV and opening fire again, pushing away Sachin's mother, who was trying to save him.



Even as the mother keeps lamenting, "my child has been killed", the men collect something from the SUV and leave in the waiting car.



In her complaint to the police, the mother, who suffered a bullet injury herself, said Sachin died on the spot. She said the attackers also took away his cellphone.



Gangster's Video



In a video that is now going viral, a man claiming to be gangster Rohit Godara, who had also taken responsibility for killing Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur in December, can be heard saying, "I am Rohit Godara Goldy Brar (a reference to another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member). The bookie (Sachin Goda) of Gurugram, who considered himself the biggest bookie of Delhi has been killed in Lakhan Majra, Haryana."



"We take full responsibility for this. He was a partner of our enemies Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar," the gangster said.



The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had made national headlines after it had claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in 2022. It is also said to have links with Khalistani outfits.

'Scrap And Property Dealer'

Sachin's younger brother, Amit, said he was a scrap businessman. "My mother was also shot in the leg. My brother was shot 10-15 times. He was a scrap dealer and property dealer."

Asked about Rohit Godara claiming Sachin was a bookie, Amit said, "I don't have knowledge of any such thing. We want justice."

A childhood friend, Deepak, said Sachin had received threats recently. "He was not linked to any gang, he was a scrap and property dealer. Three to four years ago, his partner was also killed after extortion attempts," Deepak said.

A police official said the gang war angle is also being investigated.