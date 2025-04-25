Biryani-Loving, Witty Ghost 'Haunts' Gurugram Man After He Mocked Tantrik

He was drunk, and he might have cracked a joke or two mocking a tantrik in a Rajasthan village. And that, a Gurugram techie claims, has led to a not-so-ordinary ghost chasing him.

In a Reddit post, the man recounted an ongoing "haunting" - not by your typical terrifying spirit, but one with a taste for biryani and sarcasm.

Titled "I mocked a tantrik (occultist), now I'm being haunted... and mildly bullied by a ghost...", the anonymous user shared that he had visited his ancestral village in Rajasthan.

"Late one night, after a few drinks with cousins, we passed by this shady cremation ground where a tantrik was doing some intense ritual stuff - smoke, fire, chanting, full Bollywood horror vibes," he wrote.

Unable to resist making a joke, he laughed and said, "Kya yeh Netflix audition chal raha hai? (Is this an audition for Netflix?)"

That's when the Tantrik allegedly locked eyes with him and responded, "Jo mazak bana raha hai, wahi tere peeche aayega. (The one you're mocking will now follow you.)"

At the time, he brushed it off as theatrics. "Cool. Great. Fun. Right?" he wrote. But what followed was anything but fun.

"Now every night, without fail, there's knocking on my door at 2:33 am. EXACTLY 2:33. Even the ghost is punctual - like it's got a government job or something," the man wrote in his post.

Strange occurrences followed. He heard the unmistakable sounds of payal (anklets) when walking alone. The fridge began mysteriously opening-only when biryani was inside. "This ghost has taste," he joked.

But the spirit didn't stop at passive haunting. It began to comment on his life. One day, after a hot shower, he found the words "Ullu mat ban (Don't be a fool)" written in the steam on his bathroom mirror.

Then, during a Zoom meeting, his mic unexpectedly unmuted, and a whisper said, "Yeh presentation bhi bekar hai" ("This presentation is also bad").

To his horror, his boss agreed. "Now I'm haunted and on a PIP (Performance Improvement Plan)," he confessed.

Desperate, he approached another 'baba' for help but the verdict was not quite the support he was hoping for. "He looked at me, sighed and said, 'Bhoot toh theek hai, tujhme akal kam hai.' (The ghost is fine, it's you who lacks brains)."

"If anyone knows how to block a spirit like you block relatives on WhatsApp, help," he concluded his post.

The post soon went viral.

A user commented, "The ghost put you on a PIP!"

Someone wrote, "It's probably your crossdressing landlord getting jiggy at 2:33 every day. Bargain rent reduction, you should."

Another joked, "Go to Mumbai. Ghosts exist there too, but they don't have time for this kind of nonsense. Even ghosts gotta pay rent there."

Months earlier, another Redditor had shared a similar ghost story. They were watching television in the basement while their father was upstairs. Around 7 pm, they heard a loud crash from the laundry room.

The father investigated and found a shelf ripped off the wall, with everything on it scattered - yet everything had landed upright, even a powder container that slid across the floor without spilling. The father said, "Okay, we get it. You wanted our attention, but didn't want to make a real mess." It made the ghostly experience less scary, the user revealed.