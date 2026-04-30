Gurugram Man Racks Up Rs 1 Lakh In Challans, More Than Cost Of His Bike

Gurugram Police on Thursday impounded a motorcycle with 26 pending challans totalling Rs 1.05 lakh near Sector 4/7 chowk, officials said.

This was the fourth such seizure in the last two months amid a crackdown on repeat offenders, they added.

According to the police, the accused allegedly violated multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, with offences recorded both manually and through CCTV surveillance cameras.

The Hero Splendor bike was intercepted during a check near Sector 4/7 Chowk. Police found that this motorcycle had 26 pending challans.

These primarily included challans for not having a pattern number plate and not having insurance, among others. The total outstanding fine amount was Rs 1,05,000.

A senior police officer said that the motorcycle was impounded under section 167(8) of the MV Act because the challans were not paid within 90 days of issuance. The driver was detained briefly.

The vehicle will be released only after all pending challans are cleared.

"Commuters must pay their challans within 90 days. Strict action, including seizures, will be taken against violators who fail to pay challans in the stipulated time period under the MV Act", said a senior traffic officer.

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