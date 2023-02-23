Gurugram Man Jumps Off 1st Floor Balcony To Evade CBI Arrest, Fractures Leg

The builder is wanted in a case of cheating and corruption. (Representational)

A builder evading arrest by CBI on Thursday jumped from the first floor balcony of his rented flat and fractured his leg, police said.

The builder is wanted in a case of cheating and corruption and lives in a society in Sector 72.

A team of CBI had gone to his house to arrest with a warrant when Sanjiv Kumar, the accused, jumped from the balcony, said police.

Kumar, who moved here from Delhi, lives in a flat at Tata Primanti society in Sector 72. He is admitted in Medanta Hospital at present, police said.

The CBI team led by Inspector Ranbir Singh had been talking to the security guards in the residential society, when Kumar got a whiff of its presence and made the move.

After he fell, the CBI team took him into custody and rushed him to the civil hospital from where he was referred to Medanta Hospital where he is being treated, a senior police officer said.

The CBI team has also informed the Badshahpur Police Station about the raid and the incident, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)