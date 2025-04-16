Gurugram Dhaba Owner Shot Dead In Revenge Killing, 5 Charged: Cops

A dhaba owner was shot dead in the Pataudi area here over an old rivalry, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said, adding five people have been booked.

The victim, identified as Jitender alias Monu, a resident of Jatoli village, was at his dhaba along with a worker, Mahender, when the accused arrived. One of them opened fire at Jitender, who died on the spot. The group also attacked Mahender when he intervened, said police.

On the complaint of the victim's brother, Rohit, an FIR was registered against Ritik, Amit, Rohit, Jai Bhagwan and Vikas, all residents of Jatoli village, said police.

"In 2020, Inderjeet, an uncle of accused Ritik and Amit, was murdered by Rohit, who was subsequently jailed. To avenge the death, Jitender was murdered," a Gurugram police officer said.

