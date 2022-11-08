Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Know The Significance Of The Festival

Gurpurab is a day to remember Guru Nanak Dev's selfless service to people.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. This year, the festival is being observed on November 8, Tuesday.

This year marks the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. The date of Guru Nanak Jayanti is decided as per the Indian lunar calendar and varies from year to year.

The word Gurpurab consists of two words Gur, which translates to Guru or Master, and Purab, which is derived from the Hindi word parv meaning day.

Significance

Gurpurab is a day to remember Guru Nanak Dev's selfless service to people and his teachings. The Sikh guru was born on April 15, 1469, in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Pakistan to Kalayan Das Mehta and Matta Tripat. Guru Nanak Dev did not believe in superficial aspects of religion and asserted that he would wear God's name in his heart.

He used to work as a storekeeper in the granary. There he met a Muslim servant named Mardana and together they organised gatherings for Muslims and Hindus where people would sing hymns.

At the age of 28, he went away for three days. After his return, he said, there is no Hindu or Muslim but only one God who is formless and could be worshipped by anyone. His teachings soon became a part of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

Celebrations

Celebrations for Guru Nanak Jayanti include decorating houses with lights, exchanging greetings, and paying visits to Gurudwara. Two days ahead of the festival, Akhand Path or a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib is done in Gurudwaras. Nagar Kirtan is organised a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti where devotees take out processions early morning.