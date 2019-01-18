Gurmeet Ram Rahim Won't Forget Crime, Weep In Jail: Journalist's Daughter

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist in 2002.

After self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 52, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, the journalist's daughter said that her family is satisfied with the quantam of punishment awarded by the court to Ram Rahim.

"Though we were demanding capital punishment, this sentence is no less than the death sentence as he will not be able to come out of the jail for his entire life. He will be behind bars till his last breath," Shreyasi Chhatrapati, the journalist's daughter, said.

Ramchander Chhatrapati was shot in October 2002 outside his house after his newspaper ''Poora Sach'' published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the sprawling, 800-acre headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

A special CBI court on Thursday sentenced Ram Rahim-- the Dera Sacha Sauda head-- and three others to life imprisonment for the murder.

"Gurmeet will now remember his crime every day and then weep while being in jail," she said. "We are satisfied with the quantum of punishment pronounced by the court."

On January 11, special CBI Court judge Jagdeep Singh had convicted Ram Rahim and three others for the 2002 murder.

Ram Rahim was already serving a 20-year sentence in a rape case and had appeared before the court through video conferencing.

While Ram Rahim is serving his sentence in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, the other three-- Nirmal Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Krishan Lal-- are lodged in Ambala Jail.