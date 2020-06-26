Gunshots Heard, Smoke In Video Of J&K Encounter, Terrorist Killed

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday. (ANI)

A terrorist has been killed today in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. News agency ANI released a 21-second video of the encounter site in Chewa Ular area of Tral in the south Kashmir district in which smoke can be seen rising near a building in the area amid exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

The security forces had launched the anti-terror operation on Thursday. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and in the early hours of Friday, one terrorist was killed, the official said.

#WATCH J&K: Gunshots heard & smoke seen rising out of Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district where an encounter between terrorists & security forces started last evening. Operation is still underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/FsSYuWbLKi - ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist is being ascertained.

On June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.

With inputs from agencies