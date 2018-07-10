Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Shopian

A search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire (File)

An encounter broke out today between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the police said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in a village in the district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fired on the security forces, who retaliated.

So far, there are no reports of casualties on either side, the official said.