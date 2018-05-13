Gulab Singh, The PWD Worker Who Was Injured In Kasauli Shooting Has Died The PWD worker who was with the officer in Kasauli died at a Chandigarh hospital.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gulab Singh, PWD worker who was with Shail Bala during demolition drive has died Chandigarh: Gulab Singh, the Public Works Department (PWD) labourer who was injured in Kasauli shooting, during the demolition drive died at a Chandigarh hospital on Sunday. He had suffered bullet injuries and was in a critical condition for the last two weeks.



The PWD worker was with Shail Bala Sharma, the officer, who was supervising demolition of unauthorized constructions in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli. The doctors at the PGI hospital said his condition had deteriorated a day ago, when he was put on ventilator.



Ten days ago, a joint team of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Police tracked down and arrested the accused, Vijay Singh.



"Unless you take action and remove four-five people from service, nothing will fall in line," the bench told the advocate general of Himachal Pradesh. The court has also asked the state government to file a status report and posted it for hearing in the first week of August.



