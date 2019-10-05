Gujarat Woman Jumped Off Building, Killed Man On Morning Walk: Cops

The police says after an inquiry, an investigation will be carried out. (Representational)

A man on his morning walk died after a woman, who wanted to commit suicide, fell on him while jumping off from a building in Amraiwadi area in Gujarat.

Deputy Superintendent of Police NL Desai said: "The man had gone for a morning walk when the woman fell on him. Both woman and man died on the spot. The woman was mentally distressed and was under medication. The victim, identified as Mamta, was a resident of Surat."

After an inquiry, we will carry out the investigation, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

