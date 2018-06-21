Gujarat Woman Branded As 'Witch', Set On Fire By Relatives Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the government bear all the medical expenses of the victim.

Share EMAIL PRINT "The woman was allegedly set ablaze by three of her relatives, including a woman," police said. Ahmedabad: A 42-year-old woman in Arvalli district in Gujarat sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her relatives, who accused her of practising witchcraft, police said today.



Condemning the incident that took place on Tuesday night, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the government bear all the medical expenses of the victim.



"The incident took place on the night of June 19 at Ramgadhi village of Meghraj taluka of Arvalli district, where the woman was allegedly set ablaze by three of her relatives, including a woman," Arvalli in-charge Superintendent of Police NM Kanjaria, said.



Meghraj taluka of Arvalli district is around 150 Kms from here.



As per the FIR registered at Meghraj police station yesterday by the victim's husband Kuber Parmar, his two nephews - Babu Parmar and Kodar Parmar - first got into an argument with the woman, accusing her of performing witchcraft to harm them.



"As per the complaint, Babu and Kodar branded the woman as a witch and started verbally abusing her. When she and her husband confronted them, the duo poured kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze," Mr Kanjaria said.



Babu's wife Jyotsana was allegedly also present at the time of incident. "All the three accused were arrested yesterday on the charge of attempt to murder," the officer said.



In his statement, CM Rupani condemned the incident and announced that the government will bear the medical expenses of the woman, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.



The chief minister also asked the district administration to make sure that the accused are punished for their alleged crime.



