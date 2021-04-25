Train With Three 44 Tonne Oxygen Tankers Leaves For Maharashtra From Gujarat

The oxygen tankers were supplied by Reliance Industries in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

A train carrying three tankers loaded with liquid medical oxygen, being supplied by Reliance Industries, left for Kalamboli in Maharashtra from Jamnagar in Gujarat on Sunday evening, a Western Railway official said.

He said the 'Oxygen Express' will reach Kalamboli on Monday morning after traversing a distance of 860 kilometres.

"The goods train left Hapa in Jamnagar at 6 pm on Sunday. These oxygen tankers, each with 44 tonnes of LMO, were supplied by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar," he said.

In a release, the railways said it planned to deliver more than 140 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen on a mission mode over the next 24 hours.

"So far, the Oxygen Express has run between Mumbai to Vizag via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back. A total of ten containers having nearly 150 tonnes of liquid Oxygen have been carried so far," it said.

There is tremendous demand for liquid medical oxygen across the country amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

The release added that these rakes were being provided the fastest path so that the vital cargo can reach their destination as quickly as possible.