Teen Clings To Ganpati Idol After Being Swept Away In High Tide, Survives

The teen survived for more than 24 hours by clinging to a submerged Ganpati idol.

A Gujarat teen had a miraculous rescue after he was swept away in high tide at the beach earlier this week, officials have said.



14-year-old Lakhan Devipujak had gone to the Dumas beach in Surat to offer prayers at a temple when the waves dragged him into the sea.

He was later rescued by the fishermen who spotted him and informed the police, officials said.

Officials said the child has been reunited with his parents.

"A search operation was launched for the child, but he remained untraceable. He was rescued by the fishermen," officials said.

The fishermen who rescued the child said they saw a hand raised in the sea while they were returning after fishing and found Lakhan struggling in the sea.

They then pulled him out and informed the police who took him to a hospital in Navsari.