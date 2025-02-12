Watch: Teen Students In Surat Perform Stunts In Luxury Cars To Celebrate Farewell, Spark Outrage

A video has gone viral on social media showing teenagers from Surat organising a luxury car rally to celebrate their farewell ahead of board exams. Dressed in blazers for their last day, the students are seen heading to their school in a fleet of luxury cars. The video shows them leaning out of car windows, dancing through sunroofs, and clicking selfies, all while performing daring and dangerous stunts. The students recorded their journey using drones and cameras, but their celebration was short-lived. Videos of the incident, set to music from the Bollywood film 'Animal' quickly went viral on social media, prompting public outcry with many questioning the lack of immediate police intervention.

Watch the video here:

Many social media users condemned the actions of the students, calling for strict action not only against the students but also their parents. One user wrote, "Such ostentatious display stems from a lack of refinement in upbringing."

Another commented, "What values are they trying to imbibe?! Just to show off wealth of their parents?! No wonder the country seems to fall behind on all parameters in quality of life… values are not taught right. Focus and passion for pure luxury create a generation that has misplaced priorities."

A third said, "Looking at them standing out of the sunroof, all that education seems to have gone down the drain." A fourth added, "School?? 12th pass?? How many of them are 18 years plus aged or have a valid Driving License?"

Following the widespread outrage, the Surat police swung into action, launching proceedings against both the students involved in the luxury car convoy and their parents.