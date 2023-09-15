Sand Artist Anil Joshi Creates Beautiful Sculpture Of PM Modi On His Birthday

Sand sculpture created by artist Anil Joshi.

In a unique celebration of the Prime Minister's upcoming birthday on September 17, a sand artist has created a grand sand art here depicting Narendra Modi with Chandrayaan-3 and the G20 summit logo.

Prime Minister Modi is going to celebrate his 73rd birthday on September 17. He was born in 1950.

"We have created this sand art on the theme of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and the G20 summit, in celebration of Modi's birthday on September 17th. We are very happy with these achievements. It took us three people and 24 hours to complete the sand art," sand artist Anil Joshi told ANI on Friday.

The Chandrayaan-3 recently touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole after a 40-day journey into space, making India the first country to do so. India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia, and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission. Similarly, India recently successfully hosted the G20 summit in the national capital.