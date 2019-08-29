Gujarat Ports Alerted After Intel Of Pak Commandos Entering Waters

Pakistani commandos may infiltrate Indian territory through Kutch, say intelligence reports

All ports in Gujarat have been put on high alert after inputs that "Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian Territory through the Kutch area, through sea route to create communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat," according to officials.

According to a statement by Adani Ports and SEZ, "inputs had been received from coast guard station that Pakistan-trained commandos have entered the Gulf of Kutch through the Harami Nala creek area and they are believed to be trained with underwater attacks."

"It is therefore directed to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in Gujarat state. It is advised that all ships at Mundra Port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch," the Adani statement says.

The enhanced security measures that port authorities have asked for includes "highest state of readiness and vigilance", the deployment of maximum possible assets and personnel to plug vulnerable areas, tracking suspicious individuals or boats near the coast, patrolling along the coast ad checking of all vehicles in offices or homes nearby.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.