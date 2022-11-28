PM Modi Is 'Leader Of Lies': Congress Chief M Kharge In Gujarat

Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks came at an election rally in Gujarat's Narmada. (File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the "leader of lies". He also accused the BJP and its top leaders of resorting to lies to gain the sympathy of the people.

At an election rally in Dediapada in Narmada district, Mr Kharge said, "They ask us, especially Modi ji and Shah (Amit shah) what the Congress has done in 70 years. If we have not done anything in 70 years then you wouldn't have democracy in the country."

"A person like you (PM Modi) claims to be poor. I am also poor, I am one of the untouchables. People drank your tea, nobody would've had my tea. Then you say that you are poor and somebody abuses you. If you say it for sympathy then people have become smarter now. If you lie once or twice people will hear, but how many times will you lie? He's the leader of lies..."

PM Modi is set to address several public meetings in Gujarat today - Kutch's Anjar, Jamnagar's Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar's Palitana, Jamnagar's Gordhanpar, and Rajkot today.

The assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8.

