Gujarat Polls Live Updates: Phase 1 Voting Today, Polling Begins At 8 am

The first phase of voting for the Gujarat assembly election is set to be held today. Polling for 89 seats of the 182-member assembly will begin at 8 am. As many as 788 candidates are in the contest in this phase. The second phase will be held on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Here are the LIVE updates on Gujarat elections:

Dec 01, 2022 06:46 (IST) Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 1: Candidates And Constituencies

Voting in the Gujarat assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on December 1 and December 5. Eighty-nine seats will go to polls in phase one.

Dec 01, 2022 06:46 (IST) Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 1: 5 Key Contests

Gujarat will vote for a new government in two phases in this year's big assembly election. The polls will see an intense fight between the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP. BJP will aim to retain power in one of its strongholds while Congress is trying to make a comeback after decades. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is looking to expand its reach after its victory in Punjab. Read here.

Dec 01, 2022 06:45 (IST) 5 Key Points On First Phase Of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Voting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 1. Voting for 89 seats of the 182-member assembly will take place in phase one. The voting will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday. Read here

Dec 01, 2022 06:44 (IST) Gujarat Set To Vote For 788 Candidates On 89 Seats For 1st Phase

Voting will be held tomorrow for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray. Read here

