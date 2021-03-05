PM Modi To Address Commanders' Conference In Gujarat On March 6

PM Modi will be in Gujarat to address a conference of country's top military leadership (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Saturday to address a conference of the country's top military leadership at Kevadia in Narmada district, a state official said on Friday.

The Combined Commanders' Conference, a three-day brainstorming meet of top military officials, began in Kevadia on Thursday.

"The PM would arrive here on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day," said a senior official.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kevadia on Friday to participate in the conference.