Man Arrested In Maharashtra For 'Objectionable' Post On Hindu Goddess: Police

The accused was arrested from Talmod in Maharashtra. (Representational image)

A 23-year-old man from Kutch district of Gujarat was arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments through his "objectionable" social media post on a Hindu goddess, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Bharat Rupani, was arresed by the Kutch (West) Local Crime Branch (LCB) officials from Talmod in Maharashtra after an FIR was registered against him at Bhuj A-division police station for posting on Facebook an objectionable picture of goddess Ashapura, a local deity. The complainant in the case said the post hurt his religious sentiments, an official release said.

A case was filed against Rupani for promoting enmity between different groups and for deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings , the police said.

"LCB Kutch (West) formed a team to investigate the case. Through technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was found that the accused, hailing from Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district, was staying at Talmod border in neighbouring Maharashtra," it added.

The accused was picked up and handed over to the Bhuj A-division police station, which arrested him on Friday.

Further investigation was underway in this connection, the statement said.