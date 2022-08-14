Watch: Gujarat Man Revamps His Jaguar On 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Theme

The man said he wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

A man in Gujarat spent Rs two lakh to modify his luxurious Jaguar car and paint it in the National Flag colours, to make people aware of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The man, Sidharth Doshi, from Gujarat revamped his car on the theme of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, and drove from Surat in Gujarat to Delhi in two days, covering almost 1,300 Km.

The man was seen driving near the Parliament, with his co-passenger waving the National Flag, in a video shared by news agency ANI. 'Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav' can be seen written on the car's bonnet.

"To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi & HM Amit Shah," said Sidharth Doshi

Mr Doshi said, "To make people aware of the campaign I drove from Surat to Delhi in my car in two days." He further said he wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The man added that he is impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative He has sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah.

In the run-up to the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) campaign to take the spirit of patriotism to the highest level.